Her real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, but everyone knows her as Katy Perry (California, 38 years old). What the American singer did not imagine when she chose her stage name is that she would end up facing her in a court battle for resembling the founder of a trendy little australian shop. I wouldn’t expect to lose the lawsuit either, but it has: An Australian court ruled last Thursday that pop superstar Katy Perry infringed the trademark of Sydney-based fashion designer Katie Jane Taylor, who sells her products locally under a label with what was her birth name, Katie Perry.

Katie Taylor, who filed the lawsuit in 2019, alleged that the singer of hits like I kissed a girl california gurls either Teenage Dream ignored her trademark and sold Katy Perry clothing to Australian customers during her Australian concert tours in 2014 and 2018, through retailers and websites. Federal Judge Brigitte Markovic ruled that Katy Perry’s company, Kitty Purry, partially infringed the trademark of Katie Taylor’s business, which primarily sells clothing online, by promoting the singer’s products through social media posts, according to a court document filed on April 25. “This is a story of two women, two teenage dreams and a name,” Markovic said at trial. The economic compensation for the damages has been pending to be determined in the near future.

Taylor called the verdict “a David versus Goliath victory” for small businesses. “Not only have I fought myself, but I have fought for small businesses in this country. [Australia]many of them started by women, who can be found against foreign entities that have much more financial power than we do,” he said in a publication of the blog of your store on-line. He also celebrated his triumph in your instagram account with a video in which he thanks all the support he has received. “It’s been an incredible 24 hours,” she commented in her post on April 29, “but the small business doesn’t stop. No matter how big the victory is, I just wanted to say a huge thank you to every person who has helped me. This is a victory for all of us, this is a victory for small businesses, this is a victory for truth and justice, this is a victory for everyone who has ever been made to feel inferior to someone else, because we all matter. One of the reasons why I wanted to face this great challenge was to teach my two children that in the face of adversity and someone who intimidates you, you have to stand up for what you really believe. We have won! ”, concludes the video with a smile and a raised fist.

The fight between the pop star and the Australian fashion designer over the homophonous name began at the end of September 2008 when Taylor registered the trademark Katie Perry in Australia, who says that at that time she did not know of the existence of the American singer. “Imagine my surprise when I received a letter from the lawyers representing the American singer, Katy Perry. They said that I should stop trading under this name immediately, remove all my clothes, and sign a document drawn up by them to say that from then on I would never trade under this name again,” she writes on her blog. And she adds: “I felt humiliated, insulted and surprised.” After the artist’s legal attempt to block the registration and sale of that fashion brand, she later abandoned the measure, according to Taylor, after she stood up to her and began the legal process that she has now won.

It is not the first time that celebrities get into this type of conflict. In 2014, American reality star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner, 25, sought legal permission to trademark her first name, but singer Kylie Minogue, 54, immediately protested that it would harm his music production company, which also bears his name. “I’ve spent my life building and protecting my brand, so I think I did what I had to do,” Minogue confirmed in an interview after the litigation in which the Australian singer was the winner and after which Jenner had to rename her brand. Closer is the case of María del Mar Cuena Seisdedos, the Spanish singer formerly known as Tamara, later as Ámbar and currently as Yurena. She was sued by the bolero singer Tamara for using her stage name. “I decided to give up her name, which was mine by registration, and I gave it to her,” Yurena confessed in 2021 on a television program.