Almost eight months after the death of Her Majesty Elizabeth IIwas held at Westminster Abbey, located in the City of Westminster, in London, England, the coronation of his son, King Charles III of the United Kingdom and of the other Kingdoms of the Commonwealth of Nations. The solemn ceremony was attended by several members of the British Royal Family, including William, Prince of Wales, the first in line to the other, as well as his brother Harry, Duke of Sussex.

To the Coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdomalso attended by celebrities such as the American singer Katy Perry, 38 years old, who was a trend for various reasons. Prior to the ceremony, when he was going inside Westminster Abbey, was about to have a fallsince the ground was a little wet from the rain.

Katy Perry almost suffered a pre-coronation incident. Photo: Jane Barlow/AP

The image of the almost fall of Katy Perry It went viral in two for three on social media. For this very significant day for the United Kingdom, the sentimental couple of British actor Orlando Bloom, she wore a two-piece set signed by Vivienne Westwood in lavender color. It consists of a short blazer, matching a tubular skirt that she complemented with white high-heeled shoes and gloves.

As an accessory, he wore the Three Row Pearl Bas Relief Chokerone of Vivienne Westwood’s most famous jewels (she holds The Orb from the British brand with three rows of pearls, a symbol of the union between the past and the future). Katy Perry’s outfit for the coronation of Carlos IIIalso included a flashy hat.

Another reason why Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson (singer’s real name) was a trend is because once inside Westminster Abbeybefore the coronation could not find the seat that was assigned to him. Apparently, he had this little problem because the hat he wore blocked his visibility.

As a joke, on his Twitter account he expressed: “don’t worry guys, I found my seat.”

On the other hand, on his Instagram profile, Katy Perry expressed that it was a “great honor to be able to see how history is made today”, at the coronation of the R and Carlos III. “I am so grateful to have been invited by The King on behalf of The British Asian Trust and Children Protection Fund, an organization I have deeply believed in and been fortunate to support for the past 3 years. Thank you Vivienne Westwood for making me feel so lovely in lavender.”