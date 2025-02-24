They will be held on November 9 and 11. Tickets can be purchased from March 4 at 10 am

Singer Katy Perry will pass through Spain this 2025 on her tour ‘The Lifeses Tour’. The concerts will be November 9 and 11 in Barcelona and Madrid respectively. Specifically, in the Palau Sant Jordi and in the Movistar Arena, former Palace of Sports of the capital.

On the tour, the American will review the greatest successes of her career. The last time he went through Spain was in 2018. Tickets can be acquired From March 4 at 10 am through Doctormusic.com and entrances.com. The price will vary depending on whether they are in the stands – from 48 to 110 euros – on track –80 euros – or on Eternity Ga track – with a value of 140 euros. Distribution expenses are not included. Each buyer can get a maximum of six tickets. For these concerts, VIP packs will also be available.

«My Spanish katycats! I have seen you, I have heard you and I know you were waiting for him. ‘The Lifeses Tour’ will arrive in Barcelona and Madrid and I am super excited to see you this year! ”, Said the singer.

The announcement of the tour has been known After publishing ‘143’, his sixth study album and that supposes the return of the artist. The singer has acted at the Rock in Rio Festival in Brazil. All tickets were exhausted.









Previously, last September, the American returned to the stage for the first time since 2017. He did it to receive the Video Vidard 2024 Award. He also performed a mixture of her greatest successes and two songs of her last work.

The American is one of the best -selling musical artists. His songs have 115,000 million views and sales of more than 70 million albums.