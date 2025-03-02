The ‘famous hairdresser’, Jesús Guerrero, died On February 23 at 34, suddenly. This was confirmed by his little sister, Gris Guerrero.

The young man, whose Instagram profile has more than 646,000 followers, worked with celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Demi Moore, Rosalía, Jennifer López or Katy Perry.

After knowing the news, the little one of the Kardashian claimed to be totally “shocked and very annoying,” People magazine reported. In turn, Jenner would be financially helping the family and would even have paid the expenses of the funeral.

Singer Jennifer López shared on her social networks that “Jesus was gentle, kind and affectionate”: “The truth is that I’m still in shock that such a young and beautiful life has come to an end. Rest in peace, sweet angel, “he published.

Katy Perry has also wanted to say goodbye and published A letter of the most emotional On Instagram. “Hey Hey, also known as Chuy, also known as Jesus, our beautiful child full of light. You always made each room warm and cozy,” the singer wrote.

“There was no problem too big to solve and one of your many talents was to remember effortless women around the world. You took care of everyone and contributed positive energy to everything. It was easy to love you Because I always felt you like an old friend who would tell you the truth and hug you if you needed an extra hug, “he added in his message to the deceased.

“I know you are fine because now you are in the light that you shook so intensely here on Earth. We are only we who stayed with a darker world without you“He said. Orlando Bloom’s couple believes that these tragic moments” remind us that we should never contain ourselves when giving our love. “