The television presenter Katy Jara He published on May 13 the advance of his first solo song, entitled “My life changed.” The video was uploaded to her new YouTube channel, named after her artistic name followed by “Christian music”, in clear specification of the new branch of melodies to which she will dedicate herself.

It is about the incursion of who was known as the “Queen of the cumbia of the south” in themes of religious faith and praises in which they deposit sermons. Katy began singing in 1991 in her hometown, the city of Trujillo.

Katy Jara’s music career

A Trujillo native, fond of Andean music, she began to sing ancestral songs when she was 5 years old. Her first public was her family, who since then warned of her talent.

Katy migrated to Lima in 2004, the year in which the Super Star recruitment program began, which would later become a singing contest broadcast by Panamericana Televisión. Jara passed the casting and, because of her great development, she joined the musical group beautiful water. It was there that she appeared before the tasteful cumbia. It was just the beginning.

The national tours lasted eight years, in which he joined various groups such as sea ​​waterthe Team 5Y Serrano Heart. The entire repertoire of Peruvian cumbia of the last century.

He began his career as a soloist with the founding of his group Katy Jara & Banda Mix. Together with the group that she led, she came to participate in the Cumbia Festival in the United States. She also acted as a television host on TV Peru.

Why did Katy Jara leave television and cumbia?

Through her social networks, the former member of cumbia groups revealed the reason why she decided to change her life. “She has been away from many things for approximately five months. Not only from cumbia concerts and television, but also from other factors and situations that, I understood, did not add up to my life in a positive way, “Katy wrote.

“There came a point in my life that these things no longer made me happy, I began to feel empty and meaningless. And it is that when you know Christ nothing is the same, you want to separate yourself from what can separate you from The Lord. In this context, I decided to leave everything to start following Christ and that my life depends solely on him,” added Jara.