Marvin Bancayan, Husband of former cumbia singer Katy Jara, is denounced by the mother of her 4-year-old son for not seeing and having financially ignored the minor for 17 months. In the report of the Magaly Medina program, Fabiola de la Cruz, the child’s mother, explained the situation that her ex-partner does not take care of. In addition, she revealed that the debt that she would have for alimony would exceed S / 30,000.

“It is a total of S/36,000 that he currently owes. There are three settlements, of which one of them already has an arrest warrant (…) He totally ignored it. Since my son was born, he has only seen him about three times “, said.

