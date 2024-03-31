Katy Jara He is one of the television figures who left the world of entertainment to convert to Christianity. Although many doubted the radical change that she experienced Rockrose, she remains steadfast in her faith to this day. Recently, she was caught singing Christian songs, and during the night of March 30, she revealed to Chola Chabuca how difficult it was for her to accept her parents' rejection when they found out about her change of religion. Today, she expressed her desire to return to television to continue preaching the word of God.

Will Katy Jara return to driving?

The former cumbia singer had an interview with Trome, to which she explained: “I am Pentecostal evangelical Christian. It means that I believe in the presence of the holy spirit. It is not easy to give up meat, It was difficult for me to give up my sensual clothes, my giant heels in which I felt spectacular.”

In the interview, Jara expressed his longing for direct interaction with fans and his love for music. However, she reiterated his dedication to his faith and the positive impact she aspires to have through his artistic work. “The only thing I miss is the people because I have always been a very loving, affectionate person, very dedicated to my audience and I miss being in contact with them,” she said.

Katy Jara converted to Christianity. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Katy Jara

How did Katy Jara's parents react to her change of religion?

Katy Jara appeared on 'El reventonazo de la chola', hosted by Ernesto Pimentel, where she shared little-known details of her life, including her parents' reaction when they found out about her conversion to Christianity. “When I started this project it was very difficult because the first thing I did was tell my familythey did not agree and it is very sad when your parents reject this new life. However, little by little they understood it and today we met, we hugged each other, but it was a hard process,” she recalled.

This transition was not easy, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and her husband's illness, circumstances that played an important role in her approach to religious faith. “Once, a witch told me that I was going to shine with my own light (…) and one day, heading to an event in Piura, I heard the voice of the Lord telling me that when I was 8 years old I would be famous. I responded: 'I left all that to serve you and I'm not interested in fame.' He answered me: 'that light was not the light of the world,'” she concluded.