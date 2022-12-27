Before starting your new life in Christianity, Katy Jara He was one of the most remembered voices of Agua Bella and, for a long time, he became the face of the program “Domingos de fiesta”. With her beauty and her great talent, the singer conquered the hearts of all her fans and positioned herself as one of the most representative icons of cumbia, however, by changing her religion, she left tropical music behind. .

However, many do not remember what the interpreter looked like in her musical beginnings, therefore, we will remember what the national artist was like when she made her big leap to the small screen.

How did Katy Jara start her artistic career?

Katy Jara is a singer from Trujillo and an admirer of Andean music. She discovered her artistic vein interpreting ancestral themes. She migrated to Lima in 2004.

He came to the capital to participate in the contest program “Super star” of Panamericana Televisión. Later, she managed to pass the casting to integrate Agua Bella and, thanks to her great talent, she was selected.

He began his career as a soloist with the founding of his group Katy Jara & Banda Mix. Together with the group that she led, she came to participate in the Cumbia Festival in the United States. Also, she was a television host on TV Peru.

What did Katy Jara look like when she entered TV?

In 2005, Katy Jara entered television in style with the help of Agua Bella. The female cumbia group presented the young singer in the program “Lima Limón” as her new pull.

At that time, she performed a new version of the song “Amor prohibido” to demonstrate why she was chosen as the new voice of the aforementioned orchestra.

The reason why Katy Jara left cumbia and TV

Katy Jara revealed the reason why she decided to change her life and leave sequins behind. She told through her social networks that she joined a religion and, therefore, she moved away from TV.

“I have been away from many things for approximately five months. Not only from cumbia concerts and television, but also from other factors and situations that, I understood, did not add to my life in a positive way, ”Katy wrote.

“There came a point in my life that these things no longer made me happy, I began to feel empty and meaningless. And it is that when you know Christ nothing is the same anymore, you want to get away from what can take you away from the Lord. In this context, I decided to leave everything to start following Christ and that my life depends solely on him. Jara added.