The singer Katy Jara turned 36 and thanked, through her Instagram, the hundreds of messages she received with her husband Marvin Bancayán, after both were infected again with COVID-19.

“I did not think that my 36 years would arrive like this, but he accepted it and I receive it with faith, with hope in God. There will be better times, for now to rest a lot, take care of yourself, follow the recommendations to the letter and that everything evolves in our favor. Thank you all for your good wishes and vibes, “wrote the singer of Party Sundays.

Last Thursday, April 1, Marvin Bancayán, husband of the Trujillo singer, who is running for the Congress of the Republic for George Forsyth’s Victoria Nacional political party, said that he and his wife were infected with the deadly disease when both carried out proselytizing activities .

Katy Jara published the message on her Instagram

To this, Katy Jara said that she is resting to overcome this difficult stage of the disease. He added that there is no better gift to know that his family is in good health.

Thank you, my God, for one more day of life. Thank you for my family and my loved ones. There is no better gift for me, at this time, knowing that they are well, that comforts me, “he said on his social network.

The host of Domingos de fiesta, who in the first days had a minimal affectation in the lungs, also caught the deadly virus in June 2020 with her husband and was successful after being quarantined.