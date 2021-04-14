The cumbia singer Katy jara revealed that she has overcome COVID-19, a disease she contracted with her husband Marvin Bancayán in early April.

However, the Peruvian artist assured that she suffers from the consequences of the coronavirus, which is why she will undergo recovery therapy. Still symptoms include: chest pain, cough, and trouble breathing.

“The nurse who has been treating me daily has told me that it will disappear little by little, but I must follow a therapy,” said the TV host for Trome.

He said that he experienced moments of concern because COVID-19 affected her husband Marvin Bancayán to a greater degree . “I was afraid for my husband’s health because his saturation dropped a lot and his heart rate soared, they were a few days of uncertainty. All the medical attention was at home, her medications were changed and she is now feeling better. We are going to stay home until we recover ”, he mentioned.

It should be specified that Katy Jara and Marvin Bancayán they were infected with coronavirus in 2020. At that time, they complied with the quarantine and recovered normally.

But in 2021 they tested positive for COVID-19. Everything would indicate that the couple presented a case of reinfection after carrying out proselytizing activities in Piura.

Katy Jara tells of her experience with COVID-19

Through your Facebook account, Katy Jara confirmed that she overcame COVID-19 and shared part of his experience about the disease.

“I have spent several difficult days because I was infected with this virus, which has been afflicting us throughout the country. They have been very difficult, sad and distressing days, I was improving, but my husband became more complicated and we had to be isolated from each other to avoid viral overload. It hurt me not to be able to hug my girl, thank God, she did not get infected, “wrote the singer.

katy jara

“Today I can say with great joy, that we have overcome this disease, both my husband and I … I have many lessons left from this experience and in fact my life has changed in several aspects,” he added.

Katy Jara, latest news:

