Katy Jara generated a stir among his followers after revealing that he was retiring from the artistic medium to focus on his new life as an evangelical Christian. The former host of “Fiesta Sundays” expressed that she will move away from popular music to relaunch her career with a renewed style in accordance with her religious belief.

The interpreter finalized her plan and recently presented her first song focused on Christianity “My life changed.” Although she claimed to be excited to have taken another course, the interpreter also received a lot of criticism on social networks and even called her a “hypocrite”.

“What a shame to read so many negative comments. If they were other reggaeton artists, tickets that exceed 800 soles per person are sold out instantly, ”he wrote on social networks.

Why did Katy Jara convert to Christianity?

Through a live broadcast via Facebook, Katy Jara revealed why she decided to give herself to the Christian life. According to her account on the aforementioned platform, the second time she contracted coronavirus it made her reflect on the fragility of her health and that of her family.

“When we got sick with COVID-19 for the second time, there I decided to give my heart to Christ, but it was a delivery more than anything out of fear, because at that moment I felt that something could happen to my husband. I felt bad, very vulnerable.” he explained.

However, after this, he affirmed that over time he was able to learn more about the religion he now professes and thus decide to convert out of conviction: “Together we decided to receive Christ in our hearts in a genuine way and with a burning desire to start a new life. ”.

Katy Jara remembers her baptism as a Christian

The now religious singer Katy Jara revealed to her followers that a few weeks ago she made her conversion to the Christian faith official with a baptism in which she participated with her husband Marvin Bancayán.

“We both got baptized, the two of us together, it was a very intimate moment and my husband, I and our pastor participated, who is the one who has been guiding us,” he specified on his Facebook account.

Katy Jara releases her first Christian song

The singer changed musical genre after revealing that she decided to enter Christianity. In addition to preaching the word of God, offering her testimony through songs and dressing as a religious, Katy Jara released her first song praising Christ. “Dear family, today we present our first song: ‘My life changed’, a song of my own, inspired by all this wonderful process by which the Lord Jesus Christ has not made his word known,” he commented on Facebook.