Katy Jara He was a very popular figure in the Peruvian music and television industry. Her decision to move away from the cumbia genre, which saw her artistic birth, and from the small screen, generated multiple questions among her fans. Now, the national artist reappeared and made an important announcement about her return to the stage. Next, she finds out what Katy will do and other details of her artistic career.

Why did Katy Jara walk away from cumbia and TV?

Katy Jaraknown for her unforgettable time on the program 'Sundays of celebration', He decided in 2022 to make a 180-degree turn in his career and personal life. The singer separated herself from cumbia and television for a more spiritual and personal calling. That is, she decided to dedicate herself completely to Christianity.

This significant change in his life began months before his definitive retirement from the world of entertainment. Ella Jara revealed that she felt compelled to make this change after going through a feeling of emptiness, despite her success and popularity. The artist began to feel that the activities and environment in which she developed did not contribute positively to her life, which led her to question herself and reevaluate her priorities and her professional path.

This spiritual journey led her to adopt a completely different lifestyle, which included changes in her clothing and daily activities, moving away from the public image she had built for years. Her transformation was so profound that she dedicated herself completely to Christian music, with which she expressed her faith and her testimony of change.

Is Katy Jara returning to the stage?

Katy Jara She returns to the stage after giving birth to her second daughter Rebeca and will perform with the Dominican Christian music group Barak. Both artists will give a concert organized by Gosper Perú on March 30 at the San Marcos stadium.

“I left cumbia and television because God put that in my heart, At the beginning it was difficult because many people turn their backs on you, even family members, many doors are closed on you, but little by little God is putting everything in order and I do not regret what I left behind. Now we are resuming all our work as a singer and preacher of the word of God… Nowadays when there is so much uncreative and very low quality music, which is very successful, it is contradictory, people increasingly want less music quality and are the ones that advance the most. It is a difficult mission, but we continue to strive,” said Jara, who plans to launch his first production with 12 songs of his own authorship.

“This includes 'My life changed', which was my first release, 'I want to receive you', 'Adore you all my life', 'The Lord is my shepherd' and other praises,” added Katy.