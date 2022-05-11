Her charisma, talent and beauty made Katy Jara one of the most important figures of Peruvian cumbia. In addition, she ventured into acting, business and driving. But it was the program “Domingos de Fiesta”, by the TV Peru signal, where she won the affection of the public. However, she has now decided to move away from the spotlight to start a new life linked to religion.

With different groups such as Grupo 5, Agua Marina, Corazón Serrano or Agua Bella, for eight long years the ‘Queen of southern cumbia’ brought joy and music to the most remote areas of Peru. In this note, she knows what happened to Katy Jara after leaving television.

Katy Jara leaves cumbia and “Fiesta Sundays” for religion

Through an extensive message on her social networks, Katy Jara revealed why she decided to change her life. “Many people have been asking me why I am no longer singing, why I am no longer on TV, why my way of dressing has changed, that they see me differently, that I am no longer the same, among other questions,” he began. she.

“The truth is that I have been away from many things for approximately five months. Not only from cumbia concerts and television, but also from other factors and situations that, I understood, did not add up to my life in a positive way.

“A few months ago I learned the word of God, I began to congregate, lead a discipleship, and little by little my life changed. I began to understand that many of the things I did were not right, but I was still inside them because they were part of my work as an artist at that time”.

“I got to a point in my life when these things no longer made me happy, I started to feel empty and meaningless,” said Katy Jara. Photo: Katy Jara/Instagram

Katy Jara reveals that she felt her life had no meaning

In another part of the text, the cumbia singer was honest when narrating that the activities she carried out did not fill her, they did not make her happy.

“There came a point in my life that these things no longer made me happy, I began to feel empty and meaningless. And it is that when you know Christ nothing is the same You want to get away from what can take you away from the Lord. In this context, I decided to leave everything to start following Christ and for my life to depend solely on Him”, he expressed.

Katy Jara was part of “Fiesta Sundays” for eight years. Photo: Katy Jara/Instagram

Katy Jara received the baptism

“Today my life is different, God is present at every moment, in every circumstance, good or bad, but he is always there. I received Christ into my heart and was baptized in his mighty name . Today my life belongs to him alone. So now he is ready to undertake new challenges, projects, and now only and only from the hand of God, “Katy Jara continued.

It should be noted that before making this decision, her family was already linked to religion, since her husband Marvin Bancayan, former Regional Councilor of Piura, is a believer. The actress also stressed that she wanted to share this new stage of her life with her fans, she also asked them to continue supporting her, ”reads another part of the publication.

Katy Jara and her husband Marvin Bancayan. Photo: GLR

“My life changed because I met my savior, my king, the king of kings and lord of lords, and to him alone I will give all the glory and all the honor. I hope to continue counting on his support and from now on I can tell you that in me they will continue to have a friend, a companion, but above all a sister in Christ”it is read in another part of the publication.

Katy Jara says goodbye to “Party Sundays”

On February 1st, Katy Jara confirmed her departure from the TV Peru star program “Fiesta Sundays”. The driver was in charge of the space for almost a decade, so her fans were surprised by the news.

“Almost 8 years have passed since that time when I nervously went to record for a new program with great emotion, which would later become a very important part of my life: Fiesta Sundays (…) We became not only a program, but from our space we highlighted all the national talent that our beloved Peru has” He commented at the beginning.

Katy Jara with the audience of Domingos de fiesta. Photo: Katy Jara/Instagram

“With many mixed feelings, understanding that life as a whole has cycles, and that God is the only one who knows our destiny and our path, I want to tell you, sir, madam, great Peruvian family and all those who see us from all parts of the world for the applications of TV Peru: Thanks for everything”, concluded Katy Jara.

Katy Jara was replaced by Cielo Torres

After several years under the leadership of the “Fiesta Sundays” program, the cumbia singer officially said goodbye to the well-known program. However, a short time later, Cielo Torres was selected as the new presenter.

“I am very happy, because it will be my debut hosting a program on national television. In addition, I will continue to be linked to music, and it is something that I like. I take on this challenge to show that I am multifaceted and bring joy to families,” said Torres.

Cielo Torres assures that he passed the casting for “Fiesta Sundays”. Photo: Diffusion TV Peru

Who is the husband of Katy Jara?

Katy Jara is married to businessman Marvin Bancayan. They have been in a relationship for years and are about to celebrate 3 years of marriage. In 2019 they met and, before the end of the year, they decided to get married.

He describes himself on social networks as a public accountant, maritime entrepreneur, accountant and taxpayer. For years, he was a regional councilor for the Piura region.