She was not silent. Katy Jara defended Christian music, after announcing that she had begun to follow Christ, the singer promoted the next concert of the Guatemalan group through Facebook Honey San Marcos, to be held on June 10 with Max Castro and singer-songwriter Soraya Kuyay as guests. However, her publication on May 14 was quickly filled with comments that made fun of her faith, which caused the deep annoyance of the former host of “Domingos de fiesta”, who in her plea lashed out at urban music, specifically the reggaeton, in addition to showing that the work of religious artists is undervalued.

14.5.2022 | Publication of Katy Jara promoting the Miel San Marcos concert. Photo: capture Facebook

Katy Jara attacks reggaeton

“So sad to read so many negative comments. If they were other reggaeton artists, tickets would sell out instantly, exceeding 800 soles per person” Katy Jara wrote in reference to the upcoming presentations in Lima of Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny and Karol G.

“Everything to sing songs that encourage sex at their concerts. Everyone happy there. And if it’s a praise group, people are outraged.” he pointed.

Katy Jara defends Christian artists

In the second part of her message, Katy Jara made it clear that in Peru Christian musicians do not have fair payments, but despite this, people insist on asking for cheaper tickets or even free ones.

“You mean Christian musicians don’t eat? Don’t they have families? Don’t they have dreams? Are they forced to play for free? I talk daily with many musician brothers who would like to leave world music and do not dare because they know that here in Peru, even Christian musicians do not have fair payments that allow them to support their families, “he said.

Along these lines, Katy Jara lamented that “square thoughts” persist. “Being a musician is also a job and requires preparation, Or do they give someone a job or do they manage to work without preparing? Or are they going to work without being recognized a salary?”, he pointed out.

14.5.2022 | Katy Jara’s comment defending Christian music. Photo: capture Facebook

Katy Jara decided to dress as a religious

The former host of “Party Sunday” surprised her followers when she announced that her life had completely changed, since she decided to follow Christ a few months ago. In addition, Katy Jara was seen as a religious and no longer with sequined dresses to look like a religious. The singer shared a video of her on her social networks, where she can be seen wearing a long skirt and a closed polo shirt. “To our Father be all honor, all glory, all power. In the mighty name of Jesus Christ. I can do everything in Christ who strengthens me, ”she asserted.

Katy Jara and her decision to follow Christ

The national artist spoke through her social networks to tell her followers why she had decided to change her life, since she distanced herself from television screens.

“Many people have been asking me why I am no longer singing, why I am no longer on TV, why my way of dressing has changed, that they see me differently, that I am no longer the same, among other questions,” she wrote. In the beginning.

“The truth is that I have been away from many things for approximately five months. Not only from cumbia concerts and television, but also from other factors and situations that, I understood, did not add up to my life in a positive way, “she added.