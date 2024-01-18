religious radio Bethel will take the place of Oasis after being on air for almost 14 years. In an interview for Carlos Orozco, host Daniel Marquina explained that the famous rock radio will cease to exist, as it will become an independent station. In this regard, Katy Jara celebrates the new evangelical space.

Katy Jara speaks out after the end of radio Oasis. Photo: Facebook screenshot

What did Katy Jara say about the closure of radio Oasis?

As is known, Katy Jara She changed her life noticeably and joined Christianity after a difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic led her to make the decision to follow Christ with her family.

After hearing the news of the closure of Oasis, Katy Kara decided to repost the note and write: “We start the day with this word: Matthew 24: 14 'And This gospel of the kingdom will be preached throughout the world, as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.' What do you think about this news?” was the biblical text he wrote.

What happened to radio Oasis?

Radio Oasis will cease to exist next Wednesday, January 31, 2024“From February 1st, it's going to be Bethel radio, a religious radio station,” said Daniel Marquina, this after various comments on the matter. Likewise, the announcer indicated that he will not be part of this new station: “There is no way, I don't qualify either (…) I believe that they will have their staff and will no longer belong to CRP. What I am going to try is to offer my radio services to whoever wants my talents.“, said.