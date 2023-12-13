Katy Jara She surprised her followers by announcing months ago that she was going to become a mother for the second time. After sharing the details and process of her pregnancy, Ella Jara gave birth to her second daughter. The couple made the news public this Wednesday, December 13 through Facebook. We tell you all the details below.

What did Katy Jara say about the birth of her second daughter?

On his official Facebook profile, Katy Jara She said that she and her husband called their daughter “Rebeca Saraí,” and that she arrived this Tuesday morning. The singer also thanked her followers for their support and good wishes.

“Welcome to our precious gift from God, today, December 13, our princess Rebeca Saraí Bancayan Jara is with us for the joy and unity of our entire family. Thank you to the people who during this beautiful time of pregnancy were always with me, giving me their encouragement and keeping me in their prayers. On behalf of the Bancayan Jara Family, thank you very much,” the publication reads.

Katy Jara shared a photo of a family of lions to announce the arrival of her daughter. Photo: Katy Jara/Facebook

What does Katy Jara's husband, Marvin Bancayan, do?

Marvin Bancayan He is dedicated to the fishing sector and is an accountant by profession, Katy Jara told a local media: “My boyfriend is from Piura, from Sechura (…) He has nothing to do with art, he is dedicated to fishing and is also an accountant.”

Jara's husband is also a former councilor of the Regional Government of Piura, the region where he was born.

Katy Jara and Marvin Bancayan began their relationship in 2019. Photo: Katy Jara/Instagram

Why did Katy Jara convert to Christianity?

The singer pointed out that during the Covid-19 pandemic, she got sick twice. It was the second time that she decided to seek God, and she was afraid because something would happen to her or her family.

“When we got sick with COVID-19 for the second time, that's when I decided to give my heart to Christ, but it was a surrender mostly out of fear, because at that moment I felt that something could happen to my husband. I felt bad, very vulnerable. “I was afraid that my daughter could also be infected, thank God not,” said.