The singer Katy Jara and her husband Marvin Bancayán were again infected with COVID-19 when they carried out proselytizing activities in the city of Piura, in the framework of the elections on April 11.

Marvin Bancayán, husband of the singer from Trujillo, who is applying to Congress of the Republic by the political party National victory George Forsyth, said he immediately isolated himself due to the high risk of contagion.

He stressed that both are stable for the moment at home, however, they have a minimal affectation in the lungs that are being treated with medicine provided by the Health sector.

“We took the test at the slightest suspicion of discomfort, and it came back positive. Now, we are controlling each other at each moment both in separate spaces, ”said Katy Jara’s husband.

The conductor of “Party Sundays” She was also infected with the deadly virus in June 2020 with her husband and survived after being quarantined.

Coronavirus in Piura

It should be noted that given the accelerated increase in infections and deaths from COVID-19, the Piura region entered the extreme risk level since Monday, March 29, applying more restrictive measures for the population in order to prevent an increase in cases.

In this sense, the Regional Government of Piura is awaiting the results of the National Institute of Health (INS) to rule out or confirm the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus.

