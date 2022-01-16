The dates in the Liga MX Femenil continue to advance and this Saturday, January 15, 2022 we had another edition of the Clásico Capitalino. Pumas and América met in a vibrant match ahead of the second date of the Clausura 2022 tournament in Ciudad Universitaria.
Pumas came to this match after a victory by the minimum difference against León’s team. While America arrived after drawing one goal with Atlas at the Azteca Stadium.
The main theme surrounding this match and what made it so special was obviously the introduction of the Americanist reinforcements that couldn’t be seen against Atlas last week.
Among all these reinforcements, there was one in particular that was highly anticipated, we are talking about Katty Martínez, who was said during the week that she could debut against the university students after recovering from the injury she suffered in the second leg against Rayadas de Monterrey.
What was the surprise of many that not only was Katty Martínez’s debut with the Águilas seen, as had been said, but she would also start the game in CU and convert her first goal as an Americanist five minutes into the game after culminate a play by Daniela Espinosa.
Thus, with emotion on the surface, this Americanist team managed to take the three points with that early goal by “Katty Killer” who, to the surprise of the azulcrema strategist Craig Harrington, managed to play more minutes than he had planned.
Katty, Kimberly Rodriguez, Nicki Hernández and Scarlett Camberos, who actually debuted last week, have worn the Americanist jacket. Only Alison González, who is out due to injury, is the reinforcement that has not yet been able to see action with this team.
Definitely much is expected of this team from America that has already added its first three points of the tournament thanks to a goal from its brand new reinforcement, Katty Martínez, who converted goal number 96 in her personal account and that leaves her only four goals from the hundred. A figure that to date has only been exceeded by Desirée Monsivais.
