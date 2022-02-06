It sounds easy, but not everyone can do it. Katty Martínez has achieved through work during 10 tournaments, 100 regular phase games and 38 league games, scoring 100 goals. 5 with América, 95 with Tigres, of which 14 were in the league. With this that she achieved over the weekend, she became the second player in the history of Liga MX Femenil to achieve it.
It all started on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Tigres faced León at the University Stadium. Katty did not start as a starter, she entered just for the second half and at minute 51 she made history. Tigres was already leading 7-0, but that did not prevent the “Killer” from recovering the ball on the opposite court, hitting it with a right foot from outside the area and scoring her first goal in the history of the Liga MX Femenil.
Being “Killer” has a reason and Katty has shown that she can score goals however, wherever and whenever. He scores great goals with his left foot like he did against Pumas at the Estadio Universitario or Querétaro. He can also score a Chilean goal like he did against Tijuana or Necaxa. He gives us unforgettable cuts that end in a goal like he did against Atlas. His first goal with the right-wing America that left us all shocked or even that little hat goal against one of his favorite clients, Necaxa. We cannot leave behind all those celebrations that he gave his people in the Clásico Regio. This is just a piece of the history that Katty has made in Mexican soccer.
Now hand in hand with the Águilas del América, he scored the goal that marked history. In La Noria, playing against Cruz Azul, Katty “Killer” took advantage from the penalty spot to score the goal that would go around the world.
It’s easy to say 100 goals, but Katty Martínez already knows what it’s like to score them in a professional league. Katty is the representation of that dream of so many girls and what one can achieve through work. The best? This story is just beginning.
100 celebrations, 100 shouts, 100 joys, 100 feats, 100 goals. Katty Martinez is 100.
