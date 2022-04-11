After the historic 0-11 thrashing of the Mexican Women’s National Team against its similar Eel on the field of Raymond E. Guishard Stadium in The Valley, Eelfront Katty Martinez he shined again with two goals and accumulates five goals in the W-Championship of the Concacafto go in search of the ticket towards the World Cup Australia-New Zealand 2023 of the FIFA.

Although Katty Martínez came on as a substitute in the second half, she was able to effectively collect the penalty at minute 75, to put another nail in the coffin and score the tenth goal for the Mexican squad; not satisfied, at 88 ‘he sentenced with his double, which meant the definitive eleventh and the fifth for the “killer” in your individual account.

However, the attacker is a starter with the Águilas del Americawhere she is the top scorer with eight goals, wants the scoring title by any means, but equals with Desiree Monsivais of the Monterey Stripes, while Alice Cervantesram of the Chivas of Guadalajara, is the boss with 13 goals.

After this result, the Tricolor directed by Monica Vergara is leader of Group A with 9 points, the same ones he has Puerto Ricowhile, Surinam It is third with 3 units, the same that Barbuda has added, which is fourth and at the bottom of the Anguilla sector without units yet.

