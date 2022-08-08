Katsuhiro Otomo, creator of the Akira mangaone of the most important works of contemporary Japanese culture, He confessed that he is already working on a new projectwith which he will finally return to publish, this being his first manga in over 20 years.

During a question and answer session, Katsuhiro Otomo was interacting with his fans, who questioned him about his newsWell, despite the fact that there has been a lot of talk about it recently, with animated and printed projects at the door, there really was no type of confirmation for what until then were just rumors.

Katsuhiro Otomo published Akira almost 50 years ago

However, the mangaka was clear:

“I’m actually drawing it, it might be published somewhere soon. Making manga is hard”

This project will be his first in the manga in over 20 years., after he spent much of his time producing anime, until after he completely stopped and took a break. However, his return is closer than you might think.

We recommend: Chainsaw Man Manga surpasses One Piece and Dragon Ball as the most successful franchise

Katsuhiro Otomo debuted as a manga in 1973 with Akira., a work that quickly became one of the most important manga in history; likewise, its anime adaptation is considered one of the most important films in all of science fictionas well as a seminal piece within the representation of post-war Japan.