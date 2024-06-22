Who doesn’t remember King’s player 2 costume in Tekken 3 ? In modern times it would have been sold in a Season Pass or for €30 as a microtransaction, but at the time (we’re talking about 1997) it was completely free. How was it made? The character basically sported the Armor King mask, a bluish t-shirt, black and white sneakers, and a pair of dark sweatpants with a gray leopard print on the sides. Think about that there are those who have elected him as a true icon of gaming fashion complete with dedicated objects from the Prix brand in 2023. Katsuhiro Harada, historical director of the series, explained some of the backstory on the costume design in response to @Sharkpartyqq, a fighting game cosplayer with over 206,000 followers who created his own interpretation of the character.

Icon

Harada was amazed at how that costume is still so popular today, despite the time that has passed since the game’s launch, and then explained that the design was born from the desire to have version two of the player wear “the Armor King mask and be a Heel wrestler” (a Wrestling villain, basically).

“Initially, the artist assigned to the project uploaded the textures with the kanji for “悪 (Heel / Evil / Evil)” as a joke. When one day I started a development build to test it and saw “Evil” written on the back of KING, I laughed out loud. The artist smiled and said, “See, this is Heel, right?” Everyone on the development team liked it, so we officially adopted it ‘Sad to only use one kanji character, so I asked the artist to include “Mishima Heavy Industries” in the design, and thus the costume was completed.”

Harada later explained that there was concern that the kanji wouldn’t be understood abroad, but at the time there wasn’t too much concern about translating similar elements into games and the costume was left intact. “At that time, arcade cabinets were still in operation around the world and TEKKEN 3 was released in arcades globally, but one of the most frequently asked questions posed by the letters (real letters, not emails) we received was ‘What’s written on King’s back?‘… I think it was precisely because it was written in kanji that it became an iconic costume (at least that’s what I like to think).”