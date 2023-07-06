In a tweet that you can see just below, Harada says that “blaming something is a great way to escape the weight of responsibility” and then gives a series of ironic examples of what video games have done, namely make children stop studying, make people violent, ruin lives daily and short-term also be responsible for every single threat on the face of the Earth. Harada concludes by saying that a game creator who is able to create such a huge threat is phenomenal.

As we had already reported, after the escalation of uprisings in France in response to the death of a boy at the hands of the police the president Macron he blamed video games and social networks and urged parents to keep youngsters at home. Obviously this senseless attack by Macron did not go unnoticed and now too Katsuhiro Harada replied to the president.

Macron and France: summary of the facts

The uprisings in France they came in response to the death of a 17-year-old boy, Nahel M. The young man was stopped by the police while he was driving, but then walked away. Once reached again by the agents, based on some videos that emerged on the net, one of them allegedly pointed a gun at the Nahel. The latter then tried to move away again and the policeman allegedly fired at close range.

The fact is also aggravated by potentials racial motivations, as the young man was of Algerian and Moroccan origin as reported by the Washington Post. In France African and Arab minorities are often discriminated against according to various French activists and this case is seen as further proof.

The policeman was arrested and Macron publicly stated that he was guilty, but obviously this is not enough to stop the protests. For all the details, you can read our original story.