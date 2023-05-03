No, that’s not a typo. Ten minutes of parking in Scheveningen will cost you 50 euros.

Scheveningen is the more upscale Hoek van Holland. At least, that’s what the Hagenezen think themselves. Certainly in recent years there have been many problems with, among other things, loitering youth and other scum that make it difficult for bathers. In addition, young people in their Golfs have been driving fast on the boulevard for years. However, after redesigning the boulevard, the problems have not been solved. Certainly not the parking problems.

Parking Scheveningen

Parking your car in the seaside resort has always been a particularly difficult task. Crowded, small places and narrow streets. A recipe for a lot of stress among motorists. However, the municipality has now found the solution!

That’s both simple and stupid. Namely, making parking expensive. It’s still a test knows the NOS to report, but this summer you hatsikidee just pay the daily rate when you park your car. Five minutes, ten minutes, half an hour or a whole day: you tap an unabashed amount of money. You have lost fifty ekkermen, which you could also have spent on a sun lounger for the beach that is not a meter away.

Fairer

The officials of the royal city then think that many people leave their cars at home and come to the beach by public transport. Yes, that’s well arranged. You stand like a compressed school of fish in a tram before you arrive at the overcrowded beach. Anyway, this should ensure that residents have more space to park their vehicles.

Measures

This is not the first measure taken by the officials looking out the window. No, traffic controllers were previously used to bring some order to the chaos. They ran into a lot of aggression. The hourly rate went up to 10 euros earlier. If you park your car on the sidewalk, you can expect a wheel clamp. However, none of this helped enough.

That’s why this drastic increase comes. Entrepreneurs are not so happy, because you can’t do an errand quickly. However, the municipality will simply introduce the measure for one year. In the meantime, the test will be kept and at the end there will be an evaluation.

We come to you now! The spoiled beachgoer with a preference for cars: are you still going to Scheveningen or are you going to alternative locations, such as your inflatable swimming pool in your backyard?

Photo: Audi R8 in Scheveningen via @bugatti on Autoblog Spots

