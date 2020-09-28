Vicky Kaushal has wished his brother Sunny Kaushal a birthday through a post on Instagram. She shared a picture of her childhood with Sunny. These days, Katrina Kaif, who was in the discussion about her alleged affair with Vicky Kaushal, has also wished Sunny for her birthday.

In this picture, both brothers looking at the camera are seen enjoying the juice. With this picture of his brother, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Happy birthday brother.”



Katrina Kaif shared a picture of Sunny on her Instagram story and wished him a birthday. While wishing Sunny a happy birthday, Katrina has written, ‘Happiest Happy Birthday Sunny. Have a year full of love, success and happiness. ‘ Katrina has also posted a heart emoji in this post.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaap were in the news when both of them posted the same photo in their white hoodie on their Instagram. Katrina wrote a beautiful caption on the rain with her picture. Fans share this picture, they started talking about their similar hoodies.

Talking about the workfront, while Vicky Kaushal’s next film is Udham Singh’s biopic and ‘Takht’, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Suryavanshi’, in which Akshay Kumar will play the lead role. Apart from this, Katrina will also be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’.