The year 2021 has started and everyone is greeting each other. When it comes to celebrating the New Year and leaving behind the Bollywood syllables, this cannot happen. However, this time the celebration has faded compared to every year in the run-up to the Corona era. Celebs have shown their new year celebrations on social media.

Katrina Kaif has shared three cute pictures with her sister Isabel Kaif on her Instagram account on the first day of the year 2021 on Friday. Seeing the poses of both sisters, your eyes will be fixed on them. Katrina Kaif wrote with her post, ‘May everyone have 365 days of happiness in the year 2021’.



Let us tell you that all the celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Akshay Kumar welcomed the new year 2021 with great enthusiasm and enthusiasm. Some of the celebrations went out to hang out with their close ones, while some celebrated at home. The B-Town stars have posted a glimpse of the New Year celebrations by posting photos on their social media accounts.

Talking about Katrina Kaif’s workfront, she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in director Rohit Shetty’s film Suryavanshi. The film is yet to release due to Corona virus. Apart from this, she will appear in the film ‘Phone Bhoot’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar.