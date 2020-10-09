Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has returned to shooting her films after spending months at home amidst a coronovirus epidemic. On Thursday i.e. today, Katrina has shared a picture of her first day on social media on the shooting. In the photo, Katrina is seen sitting on a stool in a black T-shirt and behind her is a pink canvas. Also, two people are standing behind Katrina who are wearing PPE kits. However, it is not known whether these two are Katrina’s makeup artists or the actors working in her film. This picture has been shared by Katrina on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram ???? + ???? A post shared by Katrina kaif (@katrinakaif) on Oct 8, 2020 at 1:37 am PDT

Katrina’s fans are loving this picture of her and are constantly giving her feedback on it. One user wrote- ‘I’m sorry, but everyone has to like this picture ASAP because it is so special’. Apart from this, another user commented on this picture, wrote- ‘This girl is like wine who is getting better with age. Just look at her face to see how she looks like a child.

Let us tell you that these days Katrina Kaif is living in Mumbai with her sister Isabel Kaif. At the start of the lockdown, Katrina shared several fitness videos and cooking videos at home with her sister. Not only this, both sisters were also seen cleaning their house. Many such videos of Katrina went viral on social media. Talk about the upcoming films of Katrina Kaif, her film ‘Suryavanshi’ is going to be released in theaters very soon. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty in which he will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the film ‘Phone Bhoot’ alongside Ishaan Khattar and Siddharth Chaturvedi. The film is a horror comedy directed by Gurmeet Singh which is scheduled to be released in 2021.