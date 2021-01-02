Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

The news of Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s romance has been coming for a long time. However, both of them never accepted this but nothing escapes the eyes of the fans. It is now revealed that both are holidaying in Alibaug.Actually, Katrina and Vicky shared the photos with their siblings on Friday evening and congratulated the people for the new year. Some fan clubs noted similarities in shared photos of Isabel and Sunny Kaushal. They speculate that Vicky and Kat are welcoming the new year together. See also pictures:

Vicky did surprise

Katrina and Vicky may not have shared the pictures together but the photos which have come out, are saying a lot of things. Let me tell you, there has been such a discussion for the last two years that both are dating each other. Recently, Vicky surprised everyone when she arrived at Katrina’s house Christmas party.



Katrina started shooting for ‘Phone Bhoot’

Talking about the work front, Kat has recently started shooting for the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot. She will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. Apart from this, she is also eagerly waiting for Rohit Shetty’s film Suryavanshi. She will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in this.

Vicky has many films

Talk about Vicky, he has many exiting projects these days. He will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Sardar Udham Singh’. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Sam Manekshaw’s biopic.