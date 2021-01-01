Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has recently shared a photo on her Instagram account. In which his sister Isabelle Kaif is also seen with him. Both of them photographed in a very fun style and congratulated their fans for the new year. Katrina Kaif celebrated New Year with her family and friends. In the photo shared by Katrina Kaif, there is a very good bonding of both sisters. Both the flowing celebrities are seen in the photos. Let me tell you, Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabel Kaif is an actress by profession.

Photo of Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabel Kaif is becoming quite viral on social media. Also the fans are very happy to see this photo of them. Katrina Kaif shares the photo and writes, ‘May all 365 days of the year be happy’ on this post of Katrina, many Bollywood celebs are commenting with the fans. At the same time, Isabel has carried a black floral printed outfit. Also his sister Katrina is wearing a red top and denim.

Talking about the workfront, Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in her upcoming film Suryavanshi. Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh will also be seen in this film. This film is directed by Rohit Shetty. Katrina Kaif will also be seen in Ishaan Khattar A Suitable Boy.