Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are often in news for the alleged relationship. It is now being said that the two have celebrated the New Year together. This is said to be because the fans noticed similarities in the pictures shared by Katrina’s sister Isabel Kaif and Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal. He speculated that the two stars together welcomed the New Year 2021 at Alibaug.

Now a new picture has surfaced. Which is being said that in this too, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are seen in a frame. In this picture that went viral, Katrina’s sister Isabel Kaif is playing a game with a friend. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s reflection can be seen on the glass door in the picture.

Katrina’s Insta Story

Vicky and Katrina’s reflection on glass door

There is such a discussion about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal that both have been dating each other for the last two years. The couple first appeared together in last year’s Holi party at Ambali’s house. Recently, Vicky Kaushal surprised everyone when he arrived at Katrina Kaif’s Christmas party.

Talking about the workfront, Katrina Kaif has recently started shooting for the film ‘Phone Bhoot’. She will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. Apart from this, she is eagerly waiting for the film ‘Suryavanshi’. She will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in this. At the same time, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the film ‘Sardar Udham Singh’. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Sam Manekshaw’s biopic.