D.he parliamentary group leader of the Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen party in the Bundestag, Katrin Göring-Eckardt, has expressed concern about the rising youth unemployment. In an interview with WELT AM SONNTAG, Göring-Eckardt said: “During the crisis months, unemployment among those under the age of 25 rose by 40 percent.”

A whole generation should not be allowed to be lost. “We now urgently need start-up help for young professionals, a protective umbrella against youth unemployment. We should increase the integration aid from the Federal Employment Agency to 500 million euros. ”That would be a strong impetus so that more young people can be hired. “The state could take over part of the wage costs where industries are currently still weak.”

Göring-Eckardt also called for the creation of a pandemic council. “What we urgently need now is a pandemic council,” she said. “It should be convened by the federal government. In addition to representatives of the government, virologists, psychologists, but also educators, representatives of business and constitutional lawyers should be represented in it. Together they should advise and formulate recommendations. This strengthens competence and confidence in the corona measures. “

