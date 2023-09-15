DThe Thuringian Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left Party) described the adoption of a CDU bill with the votes of the AfD in the state parliament as the darkest point of his parliamentary life. Ramelow said Thursday evening in conversation with Deutschlandfunkif you look back on the day, it is “the blackest of all days”.

The CDU could have achieved the goal of strengthening families together with the government parties, criticized Ramelow. The Union must ask itself whether it cares about content or whether it will ultimately open the door so that the AfD can speak of a middle-class majority.

Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt spoke on Friday on the Berlin-Brandenburg radio station about a foreseeable decision. A week ago, after the committee deliberations, it was clear that the CDU would accept a voting success with the votes of the AfD. “This shows me that not only is the firewall no longer there, but that there is open cooperation,” said the Green politician. The federal managing director of the Green Party, Emily Büning, said on Thursday that with this decision the CDU Thuringia was taking “a further step towards normalizing legislative cooperation with the AfD, which the Thuringian Office for the Protection of the Constitution has classified as firmly right-wing extremist”.

Weidel: Merz’s firewall is history

SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert also warned of the consequences for parliamentarism in Germany. If such behavior becomes common practice in the CDU, “then parliamentarism will be different after today. Democrats must never make the AfD the parliamentary tipping point,” he told the ARD capital studio on Thursday.







The first parliamentary managing director of the SPD parliamentary group also attacked the CDU. “This vote was a very special breach of political taboo,” Katja Mast told the magazine “Der Spiegel”. “This is a bad evening. We are talking about collaboration with the right-wing extremist Höcke-AfD,” Mast continued.

The Thuringian state parliament had previously decided to reduce the real estate transfer tax from 6.5 percent to 5 percent. The initiative came from the CDU parliamentary group, which is in the opposition in Thuringia. The draft received a majority because MPs from the FDP and AfD as well as non-attached parties also voted for it. An alliance of the Left Party, the SPD and the Greens governs Thuringia, but it does not have a majority in the state parliament. The Thuringian AfD is classified as proven right-wing extremist by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

The federal chairwoman of the AfD, Alice Weidel, declared the CDU’s strict demarcation from her party to be over on Thursday. “Merz” The firewall is history – and Thuringia is just the beginning,” she wrote that evening on the X platform (formerly Twitter). “It is time to respond to the democratic will of citizens everywhere in Germany. Therefore AfD.”