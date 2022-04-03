WIf I didn’t try to cook meat once a week, we could probably eat this combo every other day, we love it that much. And if you eat it with a salad, the pork fillet with potatoes and homemade tartar sauce is even considered reasonably healthy.

Catherine Hummel Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

For 4 people:

600-700 g pork tenderloin

salt

pepper

olive oil

2 hard boiled eggs

60 grams of capers

220 g gherkins

210 grams of mayonnaise

1 kg of potatoes

This dish comes from Nicole Stich’s cookbook “Reisehunger” and the homemade tartar sauce gives it a class of its own. Don’t take any out of the jar, but make the effort, it’s worth it! I always chop capers and gherkins in a food processor and the eggs in an onion witch, so it’s really quick.

And this is how it works: steam or boil the potatoes with their skins on. Peel hard-boiled eggs and chop into small pieces. Also finely chop the capers and gherkins. Mix all three ingredients with the mayonnaise, salt and pepper. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.