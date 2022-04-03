WIf I didn’t try to cook meat once a week, we could probably eat this combo every other day, we love it that much. And if you eat it with a salad, the pork fillet with potatoes and homemade tartar sauce is even considered reasonably healthy.
For 4 people:
- 600-700 g pork tenderloin
- salt
- pepper
- olive oil
- 2 hard boiled eggs
- 60 grams of capers
- 220 g gherkins
- 210 grams of mayonnaise
- 1 kg of potatoes
This dish comes from Nicole Stich’s cookbook “Reisehunger” and the homemade tartar sauce gives it a class of its own. Don’t take any out of the jar, but make the effort, it’s worth it! I always chop capers and gherkins in a food processor and the eggs in an onion witch, so it’s really quick.
And this is how it works: steam or boil the potatoes with their skins on. Peel hard-boiled eggs and chop into small pieces. Also finely chop the capers and gherkins. Mix all three ingredients with the mayonnaise, salt and pepper. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.
#Katrin #cooks #Pork #fillet #potatoes #homemade #remoulade
Leave a Reply