Katja Schuurman is endangering the health of some of her followers by promoting microdosing of truffles 'without a scientific background'. She must stop this, say the three major addiction care institutions Jellinek, Novadic-Kentron and Trimbos. Schuurman understands that they react this way. “That is their job and I understand that. I just hope they don't want to turn a blind eye to the positive effects of this incredibly intelligent plant medicine.”