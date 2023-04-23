Das, “Bunte”, is a nice task that you give us Pisces in the horoscope. “Saturday: Take an hour and write down your wishes,” she reads. A full hour!

To be on the safe side, we started right away and added all sorts of odds and ends besides the obligatory world peace, even the new Stuckrad-Barre book and a five-pack of socks, but barely five minutes had passed. Do you think all fish are excessive, “Bunte”? And why don’t you tell us what to do with the list afterwards? Be sad because we don’t get most of it anyway? Well, the socks shouldn’t be a problem, but actually we still have enough.

We don’t know whether Sophie Wessex’s heart’s desire was to become the Duchess of Edinburgh, but she has recently been allowed to bear this title. And Prince Edward’s wife recently got something else, as “Frau im Spiegel” reports, namely “sponsorship for a destroyer”.

However, this does not mean that she should keep an eye on Prince Harry in the future. Rather, she “visited the ‘HMS Daring’, a warship of the Royal Navy” and “adopted the destroyer”. Yes, being a royal is tough business, so you can’t always be the godmother of cute meerkats at London Zoo. However, they could at least have renamed the barge the less martial “HMS Darling”.

What behavior? Robert Habeck doesn’t even greet his wife.

There are new names elsewhere in the royal family. As Gala knows, Camilla has “abolished the position of ladies-in-waiting.” Instead, she gives the seven women “the title companions, which means something like comrades”. What a democratic spirit suddenly blows through the palace! Charles’ butler should also press the toothpaste onto the royal toothbrush with an even more proud swollen chest, should the king decide to treat him as a buddy address.







In despicable democracies there is not always time for a lot of interpersonal things. According to “Frau im Spiegel” Andrea Paluch complained about her married life with Robert Habeck: “He came from Colombia, I said ‘Hello’, then he went to Japan.” And he didn’t say anything at all? Not even “Hola” and “Sayonara”? Then we see the next headline of the green-eating “Bild” newspaper in front of us: “Heizhammerer Habeck: It’s so cold at his house”. The Springer CEO is sure to be typing the instruction into his cell phone in just a few minutes.

Or should he have typed: “Please strengthen the SPD”? That could then have led to Doris Schröder-Köpf’s guest contribution, which is headed “Doris about her ex Boris – That’s why everyone loves Pistorius”. Wait a minute, you too? No, the headline is exaggerated.

The former Chancellor’s wife, who was also with Boris Pistorius for six years, only feels “affection” for him and praises: “He leaves neither politically nor privately scorched earth behind.” Something like this would be said of Stuckrad-Barre via Döpfner ( and vice versa) do not read. On the other hand, it cannot be ruled out that as Minister of Defense you will one day be forced to leave scorched earth behind somewhere, as long as the domestic arsenal of weapons works.







Does makeup removal take that long?

The “DSDS” juror Katja Krasavice is extremely defensive, not only because of her eight centimeter long artificial fingernails. “How do you go to the toilet with such blatant claws?” asks “Bild” and provides the answer itself: “You use the palms of your fingers rather than the fingertips. Also applies to (toilet) paper.” Krasavice’s existence shouldn’t be imagined as easy in other respects either: “Katja needs 4 to 7 hours in the make-up,” says “Bild”. Does that count as work or leisure time? And does it take that long to remove makeup? Let’s hope for Krasavice that at least she isn’t a fish and has to spend an hour writing down her wishes.



Good mood in the kitchen: Paris Hilton and her husband dance while they prepare the food.

Paris Hilton has found everything she needs in her husband Carter Reum. “People don’t realize how much we cuddle and kiss,” Reum said, according to “Spiegel Online” and Hilton added: “And a bubble bath every night!” In addition, according to Reum, they would “dance together” while cooking. We mere mortals imagine this to be a bit dangerous or at least impractical: while you’re baking a ready-made pizza, you might like to dance a tango, but when you’re cooking a risotto that needs to be constantly stirred? Either way, you’re in danger of getting spilled, which then explains the bubble bath every evening.

The three-year-old daughter of actress Judith Hoersch, who tells “Frau im Spiegel” has one wish: “Like almost all girls her age, she loves unicorns. Our daughter is now saving for a real unicorn.” One day, we fear, Hoersch will have to reveal the sad truth to the child. Namely: “With inflation, you will never be able to afford a real unicorn.”