Left chairwoman Katja Kipping advertises in the taz for a red-red-green coalition. Annalena Baerbock is a candidate for chancellor.

BERLIN taz | The incumbent chairwoman of the Left Party, Katja Kipping, considers Green leader Annalena Baerbock to be a suitable candidate for Chancellor. “Why should only the man trust himself in a mixed double leadership? As a feminist, I say: It is totally legitimate and right for women to claim that, ”Kipping said in an interview with taz.

“Annalena has caught up a lot in the last few months. Actually everyone says: Robert Habeck is the better known, she is the one with more substance. ”Kipping speaks out in favor of a government made up of the Greens, the SPD and the Left, should there be the necessary majorities after the general election.

“There is a lot to be won,” Kipping told taz. All three parties could, for example, implement guaranteed protection against poverty, better equip the health system and significantly improve climate protection. “If all the actors felt committed to this goal, one could spark enthusiasm for it too,” says Kipping. However, she qualifies: “I only notice that, for various reasons, many of them lack the courage to advertise this.”

Kipping therefore appeals to the Greens: “If it were enough for social majorities on the left of the Union and they still rely on black and green and thus four more years are lost for climate protection, the Greens are in real need of explanation.”

