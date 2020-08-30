Katja Kipping on your decision to no longer run as left party leader, possible successors: inside and the chances of red-red-green.

taz: Ms. Kipping, you’ve been party leader of the Left for eight years. When did you decide not to run again?

Katja Kipping: In March. Then Corona thwarted our plans. In such a situation, it would have been irresponsible to initiate a follow-up discussion. So we postponed the information about the decision.

In the last few months in particular you have been very present, for example with the appeal that the Left Party in the Bund should dare to government. Do you regret leaving now that things are going pretty well?

What we have achieved, we have not only achieved in the last few months. When I became party chairman in 2012, we threatened to fall below the five percent threshold in polls. The left was practically made up of two parties that were somehow braced together. Some were still waging a war of divorce with the SPD. We are now an all-German socialist party that is capable of campaigning. We strengthened future issues such as digitization and climate protection in the party and were social trendsetters in terms of freedom from sanctions and basic child protection. We could currently see that without internal quarrels, the party is more able to set social issues.

The Left Party is still divided on one central question: does it want to govern?

The government issue is clearly discussed. But we made progress. In the PDS the basic debate was: Are you for the opposition or for the government? With the re-establishment of the Left, there were red stop lines that are correct, but not enough. Bernd Riexinger and I urged not just to say what we don’t want, but to proactively formulate content that we want to implement. We should not only talk about dangers, but also about potential. We have a responsibility to implement a policy change in the face of social division and existential threats such as the climate crisis and military interventions.

Isn’t the red-red-green bundle a soap bubble? A majority is far from polls. The Greens are flashing towards the Union, the SPD is as weak as ever.

Before the corona crisis, the parties to the left of the Union together had almost 50 percent. The 37 percent of the Union are 37 percent Angela Merkel. But it no longer competes. That can create a dynamic that we should use.

has been sitting for the Left Party in the German Bundestag since 2005. Since 2012 she has been party chairman together with Bernd Riexinger. On Friday, Kipping announced that she did not want to run for this office again.

They stand for this openness. Isn’t it the wrong signal that you are going to quit your job a year before the general election?

I’m not gone You will keep hearing from me. And I am confident that there are people in the new party leadership who are as passionate about government on the move as I am. When I joined the PDS, we were considered filthy children. Say goodbye to criticism of capitalism and peace politics, then we’ll talk to you, they said. We have not bowed down to capitalism or militarism. We ask the question of ownership – for example with the initiative to expropriate Deutsche Wohnen and Co. Nevertheless, we are now a recognized part of the political landscape. We provide the MP in Thuringia and we co-govern in Bremen, in a West German state.

Will the Left Party send a clear signal at the party congress for possible government participation in the federal government?

In any case, a clear signal for a socio-ecological system change and to forge alliances for this, to build bridges. I am also confident that people will be elected to the new party executive who are passionate about new left majorities.

One of the potential candidates for the party chairmanship, Janine Wissler, applauded at the strategy meeting in Kassel: It will not save us any higher beings or left-wing ministers. So: opposition is everything, governance is crap?

You are doing Janine an injustice. In 2008 she negotiated a tolerance agreement with the SPD in Hesse. Red-Red-Green definitely did not fail because of the Left Party.

Many questions remain unanswered in the Left Party: basic income, Europeanic Union, UN missions abroad. Why is it so difficult for the Left Party to develop a common perspective?

I see that quite differently. The direction is clearer with us than with the greens, who are open to black and green with mere ecological cosmetic corrections. We want climate protection, peace policy and social progress. We have discussions about Europe. But the changes in European politics caused by Corona are fundamental and play into our hands. For years, the Schäubles of the world have told us that the EU treaties prescribe austerity. This has been history since Corona. Because it has become clear: there is money for investments.

When you became party chairman in 2012, the East German state associations still played a dominant role. Since then, the election results have halved almost everywhere, including in your home country of Saxony. Has the Left Party in the East paid too little attention to its regular clientele?

Of course, we also need a lot more commitment in the east for direct discussions, such as door-to-door visits and organizing. I was personally very committed to this.

Will the trend reversal in the east succeed with the doorstep election campaign?

It is crucial that we in the East, regardless of whether we govern or not, have a rebellious attitude. We have to switch to attack more. Even in the federal government, the goal of new left majorities does not mean for me that we become state supporters.

The Left Party has lost many voters in the East to the AfD. But why didn’t you have a concept?

In autumn 2015, when the topic of refugees became dominant, we called for a social offensive for everyone. During the financial crisis, the Merkel government issued a guarantee for bank deposits; in 2015 we wanted a social guarantee. More buses to the villages, more social housing, more publicly funded employment, protection against poverty, etc.

That has apparently passed.

We did not get through to the public because the internal disputes about what separates migration and milieus drowned out the common theme of social guarantee.

Without the dispute with Sahra Wagenknecht over migration policy, the Left Party would not have lost any voters to the AfD?

No, it is absurd to focus on one person. We let ourselves be forced into a debate about milieus that harmed us. As an election campaigner, I ask people: where are you troubled? If I wanted to argue about milieus, I would have become a sociology professor. If we had emphasized what we had in common, it would have been better. Now, after three years, we are really further. Together we stand for solidarity and a social offensive.

Against the background of this dispute, Wagenknecht and others founded the “Stand Up” movement. Have you ever feared the party would split up?

For a while, it was unclear whether “Stand Up” would remain an Internet platform or whether it would become an election platform that competes in the European elections.

As party leader, you tried to attract a young, urban clientele. That was only successful for a short time …

I can no longer hear the word urban. I was just traveling in small towns and in the country in Saxony …

But you were born in the big city and live in the big city …

I really hope that we don’t have to apologize for where we were born. If everyone who differentiates themselves from the urban milieu in the party goes with me into the prefabricated buildings or in front of the job center, we would be one step further. The milieu discussion is one in the political bubble. The debate about whether to drink filter coffee or latte macchiato should not be decisive for leftists. A socialist party must emphasize what unites and not stir up socio-cultural resentment. The 4-day week, for example, which I have pushed as a topic, arouses just as much interest from IG Metall and steel workers as it does from IT workers on laptops.

The land versus city conflict, losers from globalization versus elites, is real. The AfD’s successes are also the result of this conflict.

The AfD lives from the protest gesture against those up there, but in reality it is directed against the poor and others. On the contrary, we should rather set our own point on the left and that is: solidarity instead of division.

Janine Wissler, Susanne Hennig-Wellsow and Ali Al-Dailami are named as potential successors. Are you expecting surprise candidates before the party congress?

Both are possible. That there are only two candidacies or that there are competing candidacies for both places. What was important to me was that there were at least two convincing candidacies. The party congress then makes the choice.

Would you like dual leadership?

Any comment on this would immediately be translated as a recommendation.

When you became the party leader, you were still dancing. Later started with kickboxing. Is that the more suitable sport to assert oneself in the Left Party?

I’m still in my dance group in Dresden. Kickboxing is currently not possible due to Corona. I hope I can put on my boxing gloves again soon.

Are you running for the Bundestag again?

I will apply again for a direct mandate in Dresden.

And then become a backbencher in the Bundestag? Or do you want to be at the top of the group?

I am now thinking of the two months leading up to the party congress in Erfurt, not yet of the time after that.

Don’t you have any plans for November when the party conference is over?

But. I can already talk about one of them. It’s my daughter’s birthday. And we’re already starting the planning, because the big question is: What does a children’s birthday party in Corona November look like?