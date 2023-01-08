To do this talk, Katixa Agirre meets us in the room that she always has reserved at Jitsi, a kind of less cumbersome Zoom, and neither of us escapes that this common gesture, seeing each other’s faces through an application, is a futuristic prophecy fulfilled and connected to many of the things that happen in again centaur (Transit in Spanish, Segona Perifèria in Catalan). With her third novel, the Basque author, who always writes in Basque, delves into speculative fiction after the success of mothers don’t (Transit), translated into several languages ​​and in the process of becoming a film. The book takes place on a single day in the near future—about 35 years from now—in the life of Paula Pagaldai, a designer of virtual materials for the metaverse. Paula goes in and out of Delphi, the virtual world, while she converses with Mary Wollstonecraft, the pioneer of feminism and mother of Mary Shelley, who is doing research for her new project. Although in the future, the trip is limited by climate change, Paula has the luxury of going to Paris to follow in Wollstonecraft’s footsteps and there she comes into contact with members of the anti-university, a utopian and anti-technological collective.

It is his third novel, but the first time he approaches the speculative. How did she get there?

It was a commissioned work that came to me three or four years ago, as part of a project called Drafts of the Future, which consists of setting a story in the future based on a small utopia that has been successful in the present. Right away I thought of a busy neighborhood in my city, Vitoria, called Errekaleor, where about 200 people live. It works very well, it has been very successful. Pushed by the assignment, the door to this new terrain opened for me. The challenge was to be believable. The connection with our world was very clear, that I could think: if I live 30 more years, I will know this. Paula, the protagonist, would be a girl of about five years now, a girl that I can see in the mornings at school. I know what world she was born into.

The novel can also be understood as Paula’s journey to discern her sexuality.

His sexuality and his body. She is a person who has lived very alienated by technology, she depends a lot on it. And the whole trip is a rediscovery of her body. Perhaps sexuality is the most impressive way to connect with our body, but there is also talk of taking psychotropic drugs, which makes you hallucinate without the need for virtual reality glasses, or mere dancing, everything is aimed at that, to remember that in essence we are body.

The last sentence refers to that: leaving the body behind. Is the body still a yoke?

I think it is the place of suffering, but also of the most absolute enjoyment, we cannot live behind our bodies. You can ignore it but in the end it will be present. And there he did want a speech against post-humanism, which says that we are going to be digital consciousness and we are going to abandon the body. It seems to me a neoliberal, ultra-capitalist fantasy and also very masculine. It occurs above all among men, this culture of Silicon Valley, of “I go to space and leave my body behind.”

There is that terrible scene of the delivery and postpartum of Mary Wollstonecraft. Motherhood is once again present in this novel.

The fact of being the mother of three children is very important to the character. The burden of motherhood is her conflict and is the reason for her flight. There are also very good things that motherhood has given her. The idea of ​​creating a virtual pregnancy of hers takes her out of precariousness and turns her into a highly paid professional. In the novel we see how a virtual world is being developed that practically allows motherhood to be consumed outside the body.

In that the future is not very optimistic: not even in 40 years will the balance of the letter in the heterosexual couple have been achieved.

There I have been evil or realistic. It is the most dystopian part. The character of the husband attends workshops on new masculinities, but she continues to drag the burdens of that slightly subordinate paternity in which the mother is in charge and he is simply following behind.

Going into this, I knew that that overused word, dystopia, would come up a lot.

Even the editor told me: how are you doing with your dystopia? And I reminded him: that it is in the future does not mean that it is dystopian. We see everything so black that if something is in the future we automatically think it is bad. Actually, the novel is neither utopian nor dystopian, it is projected, speculative, a line of development of current problems that we already have.

In mothers don’t He already spoke of a mother who commits infanticide. When that happens in real life, it is often used politically. There is always someone who writes a column saying: see? They also kill, vicarious violence does not exist. What do you think of that use?

It can’t seem worse. I wanted to do the opposite, analyze all the reasons why a mother could do that. Hence the title: mothers not, what? The mothers everything. But I never raised it from the political use or the attack on feminism. I remember a comment on Facebook when the book had just been published accusing me of adding wood to that speech. And I thought: literature is something else, it is not columnism. I delve into literature trying to write even against my ideology, trying to break those footholds that ideology gives us. Literature is for something else. I have always seen myself free to write about a murderous mother, but it would not seem right to me that it be used in that battle of political mud.