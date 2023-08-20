Sunday, August 20, 2023, 18:06



| Updated 18:16h.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A major surprise in the first semifinal of the 1,500 meters of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where one of the great favourites, Mohamed Katir from Muleño, has been left out of the first six who entered directly into the final on Wednesday the 23rd.

Katir started a very intelligent race, reaching the last 100 meters well placed and with options to qualify. However, in the last meters, the muleño broke down and entered tenth with a time of 3:36.56. The athlete from Muleño will participate, however, in the 5,000 meter classification tests.

The other Spaniard who participated in the semifinal, Adel Mechaal, did not qualify either, since he was ninth with 3:33.33. In the second semifinal, García Romo did manage to finish in the top six, thus qualifying to be in the final next Wednesday.