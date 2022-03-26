The Ethiopian Muktar Edris, world champion of the 5,000 meters in 2017 and 2019, was the winner of the 39th edition of the popular international race ‘Noche de San Anton’ in Jaén. The Ethiopian athlete ran the ten kilometers of the test in 28 minutes and 31 seconds, achieving a new record for the test.

The Spaniards Sergio Paniagua and Santiago Catrofe accompanied him on the men’s podium. The athlete from Muleño Mohamed Katir came in fourth position. The other athlete from Murcia who was also participating, Mariano García, who was invited by the organization to pay tribute to him for his recent gold medal in the 800 meters at the Indoor World Championships held recently in Belgrade, took the race non-competitively from there his qualifying position, number 12.

Burundian athlete Francine Niyonsaba, silver medalist in the 800 meters at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, was the winner of the women’s race. Eva Cheromo and the Kenyan Alice Prot, African runner-up in the 10,000 meters in 2018, accompanied him on the podium.

Ten thousand and fifty were the athletes who competed in this 39th edition, which passed through the historic Jaen street, framed in three categories, elite, popular and children.