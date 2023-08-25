Friday, August 25, 2023, 00:43



Mohamed Katir failed at 1,500 and the world fell on him. He led his semifinal but in the last meters the group seemed to eat the Mula runner, who could not qualify for the final on Wednesday. tremendous stick. He saw it on TV and had to swallow poison, knowing that he was opting for a historic double in these World Cups in Budapest. Thus, yesterday he went out willing to eat the world again and hit the table. very fat Katir, first in his semifinal, qualified for the 5,000-meter final on Sunday (8:20 p.m., TVE) with the best time of his series, with great integrity and with a celebration typical of someone who has been able to reap the fruits from his job and a weight has been lifted off his shoulders.

«I am not an athlete anymore. I deserve respect. My brands credit me. My work of these years accredits me. It seems that we live in a country where the past does not matter. But it does matter. No one is going to take the smile off my face again. The final? You’ll see. I go with a rage that I have never had, “Katir released in the interview after the race on TVE.

His strategy in yesterday’s test was his trademark: crouching behind, Katir delivered the final blow on the last lap. “I am an athlete with a brutal 1,000, I am fast because I come from 1,500 and I don’t mind being behind and then making the change with one lap to go,” explained Katir, who entered the final with a time of 13:35.90. entering ahead of the Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen and the Ethiopian Hagos Gebrhiwet.

«I am not going to talk about medals. I only know that I am going to go with everything, with a rage that I have never had, and that whatever comes out I will be happy, “the Muleño promised yesterday, who thanked his family, his partner, his coach Gabi Lorente and his manager Miguel Ángel Mostaza that they have raised his morale in four days, and vindicated himself before the journalists. “There are my marks, 12:45, 3:28, 7:24,” he recalled. Katir does not understand criticism. And he wants to get even.