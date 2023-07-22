Friday, July 21, 2023, 10:45 p.m.



Mohamed Katir did not win the second 5,000 meters he has run this season. It was this Friday in the Diamond League test that was run at the Luis II stadium in Monaco.

The Muleño finished fourth with a mark of 12.45.01, time that, however, earned him to beat his own Spanish distance record, which he had at 12.50.79, and that of Europe, which was held by the Norwegian Ingebrigtsen (12.48.45), who did not run in Monaco.

The test in the monastic capital was won by the Ethiopian Hagos Gebrhiwet, a distance specialist athlete, in which in 2015 he won the world bronze medal. Katir will spend a few days with his family in Mula before the Spanish Championship, which will be held in the Valencian town of Torrent, on July 28, 29 and 30.