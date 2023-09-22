Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Sharjah deal, with the signing of young Croatian defender Maro Katinic, came at an appropriate time, given the absence of Shaheen Abdul Rahman for a long period, due to cruciate ligament surgery, which requires several months to recover from, and thus the position of “centre-defense” became threatened, not only due to Shaheen’s absence, But the level of the Greek Manolas has declined.

Perhaps the “young man” Katinic (19 years old) is the “magic solution” in this position, whether alongside Manolas, Abdullah Ghanem or Salem Sultan, given the experience of the young player who plays professionally in the Slovenian league with the Bravo club, which he joined as an example. Loan from the famous Dinamo Zagreb in the Croatian League.

Katinic joined “Bravo” in the 2022-2023 season, and played 16 basic matches (1440 minutes), and in the current season he played 6 of the 7 matches his team played (540 minutes), and his last match was September 2 against Alumini, and the match ended in favor of his team Bravo. With two goals.

Before moving to the Slovenian League, the player was a starter in the second team of Dinamo Zagreb, and participated in 21 matches during the 2021-2022 season.

“1540 minutes”, and he played with Dinamo in the European Youth League for the 2022-2023 season, and scored a goal against Austria’s Salzburg, in the match that ended in favor of Dinamo Zagreb 2-1, and he played against Milan of Italy and Chelsea of ​​England.

The player began his football career with his hometown team, HNK Rijeka, before moving to Dinamo Zagreb in 2019, after he caught attention at a young age, and continued with the team until he was loaned last season to Bravo.

Katinic is considered one of the prominent talents in Croatian football, and an international player in his country’s national team from 15 to 21 years old. He is good at playing in the positions of central defense and right back. He signed a professional contract with Dinamo Zagreb in June 2022, and is characterized by strength in his contact with strikers.