Exchanging blow for blow. that’s how they ended Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano his combat. It could not be otherwise. It was a duel of legends and they demonstrated the reason for that definition of both. The ode to boxing was capitalized. The fight was historic as it was the first female star in the history of Madison Square Garden in New York. Nobody failed. The public packed the stands (everything was sold, 19,187 fans), the atmosphere was incredible and the fight made it clear that a second part is needed. The Irishwoman took the duel by split decision (97-93, 96-94 and 94-96) to retain the four lightweight belts, there are opinions of all kinds… and it was clear that the judges had the worst position of the night. Very hard work for them this Saturday.

Since before the lawsuit began, the plans were clear. Katie needed to keep her opponent at a distance, and Serrano wanted to pursue guerrilla warfare.. Two clear visions and only two minutes to score each round. With so little time, it is very difficult to score. Taylor started the fight better, setting the pace better, but the local was diesel and as the rounds went by she warmed up. In the fifth act, everything could change. Serrano managed to lock the Irish against the ropes. The roped man must have burned the champion and he learned it in that assault. He knew how to recover and try to keep Puerto Rico away again. The equality was maximum and the two went out to play everything for everything in the last two minutes. The final seconds are already boxing history. Both forgot the defenses, they focused on throwing blows and trying to convince the judges. The difference of the duel was in an assault, which could vary according to the vision of each one, boxing is appreciation and in such an even fight, more. Taylor takes the victory, not without controversy in networks. The revenge, necessary.