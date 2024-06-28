The American Katie Holmes was one of the most famous guests at the Patou show that closed the last fashion week in Paris. The firm presented its collection ready-to-wear spring-summer 2025 (not haute couture), but the event on Thursday became the final touch to four days of fashion shows in the French capital. To pay tribute to the city that is preparing its Olympic Games, Holmes chose a style from the brand with a marked French accent: flared pants, a shirt with an oversized double collar over a tank top white and bag in hand also in white.

The actress of Dawson’s Creek She completed her look with extra-long hair, an unstoppable trend in recent months, especially among women over forty. Because if the length of women’s hair has been subject to the social role of its wearers for centuries, now a long list of celebrities are claiming it as a symbol against ageism.

For the occasion, Katie Holmes chose a pair of jeans and a double-collared shirt by Patou. Raimonda Kulikauskiene (Getty Images)

Holmes is a self-confessed lover of fashion and what she wears usually leads to sales. Just a few weeks ago, in addition, she was taking steps in design with a capsule collaboration with APC, brand of which he has been a fan since the nineties. To do this, he was in charge of searching the house’s archives and updating some of his most interesting creations. She is also a regular attendee in the front rows of parades. In the last year we have seen her endorsing the creations of brands such as Ulla Johnson or Michael Kors. On this occasion, she provided her support to Patou, a brand run since 2018 by designer Guillaume Henry (who already recovered Carven a little over a decade ago).

On a professional level, Katie Holmes debuted last year Rare Objects, her fourth film as a director, and is now preparing two more projects: Captivated, alongside Al Pacino, about a mafia boss, and another fiction as yet unnamed. Although what Holmes has been making headlines for in recent days is the decision of her daughter, Suri, to drop the surname of her father, Tom Cruise. Following the example of several of the children of Angelina and Jolie and Brad Pitt, Suri, who graduated last week in New York, went up to collect her diploma under the name of Suri Noelle, her mother’s middle name.