The outfit worn by American film and television actress Katie Holmes on a walk was criticized online. The corresponding photos and comments are published by the publication Daily Mail.

Photographers spotted the 45-year-old celebrity on the streets of New York. The star wore baggy gray sweatpants and a bright top with a graphic print. In addition, she tried on high socks and sneakers. As accessories, the actress chose a sunscreen bag and makeup.

Related materials:

Netizens did not appreciate Holmes’s look in the comments under the post. “This is exactly how I dress when I’m sick and don’t expect to see anyone,” “Where does she go dressed like that?”, “Is she depressed?”, “She looks like someone who takes bottles out of the trash and returns them for five cents,” “The only nice thing about her outfit is her purse,” they wrote.

In August, Holmes’ appearance in new paparazzi photos was mocked online with the phrase “sloppy cabbage.” She appeared in the pictures in sandals, cropped sweatpants, and a wrinkled shirt with vertical stripes.