Montreux, Switzerland – A TikTok video of less than a minute performing a snippet of a song she had just composed changed Katie Gregson-MacLeod’s life forever. In less than a year this young Scottish woman went from being a history student, working in a cafe and dreaming of being a singer, to signing a contract with a record label and stepping on prestigious stages in Great Britain and Europe. France 24 interviewed her after her debut at the Montreux festival.

The Lab, an auditorium for two thousand people, in silence and total darkness, receives the first piano chords of I’m Worried It Will Always Be You, melancholic ballad interpreted with a deep voice, which monopolizes every space in the room.

Thus begins the concert of Katie Gregson-MacLeod, born in Scotland 22 years ago and who since August 2022 has been living the dream of her life. One night, after reuniting with an old love, she composed the theme Complex. He uploaded the short video to his TikTok account. When they woke up the next morning, thousands of people had seen and commented on it. In a few days the song went around the world on social networks and even artists like Camila Cabello and Finneas, producer and brother of Billie Eillish, had made versions of the theme.

The record companies knocked on his door soon. Weeks later he signed a contract with Columbia Records and in December it was released. Songs Written For Piano. In this 4-track EP is the version of the song with which it all started. For this she had the opportunity to work with the American Greg Kurstin, producer of artists like Adele, Foo Fighters or Paul McCartney.

Katie gives the interviews in her dressing room, greets with a kiss and with enthusiasm. It just opened in Montreux. Her eyes shine. There is a box of chocolates on a sofa, a gift from the festival, and a glass of red wine on the coffee table in a makeshift living room.

France 24: You just finished your first concert here in front of a full room at the Lab. Weren’t you very intimidated?

Katie Gregson-MacLeod: It felt natural, my set is very intimate. Even though there was quite a crowd I felt like I was playing for every single person there. I felt it as something very intimate, maybe that’s why I didn’t let myself be impressed.

France 24: Your songs are melancholic and tell stories of unrequited love. However, when she addresses the public, she does so with humor, recalling the absurdity of the love situations that inspired her. How does that connection work with the public?

KGM: I think it’s very important to me…it can’t really be very serious. My music can be melancholic and deals with somewhat dark themes in my life. It is the way I have to process the difficulties of my life. But my songs are not serious at all. I feel like it would be boring for me if I sang sad songs and had a sad personality. I also keep in mind that I am Scottish, which makes me quite self-deprecating. I never prepare what I’m going to say, it’s very fun and natural.

France 24: Are all your songs autobiographical?

KGM: Yes, 90% are. I think I’ve written a couple of songs in the third person, but that’s what works best for me. I feel like the best and most connected songs are the songs that talk about something I’ve experienced, because it’s something I understand, a personal experience that I can talk about. I can only write for myself, and if people identify with this it’s a wonderful thing. It’s kind of therapeutic for me.

France 24: Let’s talk about your process when composing. What comes first, the lyrics or does he sit down at the piano to play with various chords?

KGM: It depends on the song, but the most valuable thing to me is the lyrics. I think the lyrics come first, but I might as well start humming a tune. Usually I write guitar in hand, although I have a notebook in which I write down ideas, thoughts that will be the root of a song.

France 24: How could you summarize this last year that you have lived and that has been a turning point at all levels?

KGM: It’s going to be barely a year. In a month it will be a year. It’s so strange how all of this has become the norm for me. I think there must be a kind of numbness to be able to deal with this because it’s so intense and crazy. Things have happened that I never dreamed would happen to me, let alone in a week. At times I still pinch myself. This year I’m going to play at the Belladrum festival in Scotland. I performed there last year, just a week before the song went viral, where no one was singing my songs. I feel that this will be one of those moments that close a cycle.

France 24: Everything has gone so fast in your career. What keeps her grounded?

KGM: I think it’s partly my Scottish essence (laughs). I think we are very self-critical people by nature. Also those around me, both at work and in life, like my family and friends. I always have honest conversations with everyone. I think it’s also the fact of focusing on my writing. things can change in my career, but what is constantly permanent is that I will always be writing. If I can write songs that are authentic about my experience then it’s solid. Also staying focused, because if I keep an eye on the theaters, the streaming numbers, the number of followers… it’s okay to have goals, but that can cloud your vision.

France 24: Throughout these months in the music industry, what has surprised you the most?

KGM: Maybe not so much that I was surprised, but I have met famous people who are like my heroes… like Lewis Capaldi or Meghan Traitor for example… They are such famous people and during this time I have realized that they are very normal people. That we are all in the same boat, we all have the same anxiety, the same fears and the same goals. I am learning all the time.

France 24: What advice have your now peers given you?

KGM: The main thing has been about negative aspects, because we are very lucky and everyone is aware of it. The truth is that the situation we are in has its negative points and one does not want to admit it, because it is a tremendous privilege to be in our place, but I appreciate the fact that they tell me that you may not feel completely happy or delighted. Part of this new normal is accepting that you can have those peaks, those ups and downs.

Although Katie Gregson-MacLeod performs alone in her concerts, whether on piano or guitar, she will soon be accompanied by a band. © Lionel Flusin – Lionel Flusin

France 24: For now each show is you alone at the piano or the guitar. Are there plans to include a band in the future?

KGM: The band is coming soon. The music that I will be putting out soon and for the next few years requires that kind of setup. I think it will add a new facet to my presentation. The intimate moments at the piano will continue. For now I can not say much more.

France 24: This year you were nominated for the Ivor Awards, along with artists like Florence Welch or Harry Stiles, for best music and song lyrics. It is a very prestigious award in Great Britain. How did you live that moment?

KGM: It was one of those moments where I had to pinch myself again. When I found out, I cried, although it is true that I was cutting onions just when they gave me the news (laughs). Nothing like this had ever happened to me. It is one of those moments of confusion, of excitement, of joy. I never dreamed that would happen to me, especially so early in my career. My parents are lovers of writing and literature, so this type of achievement meant a lot to us. We love words.