Farewell to Katia Cuomo, a 46-year-old lawyer who died following a sudden illness. The community is shocked and grieved

Tragedy in Alvignano, in the province of Caserta. A 46-year-old woman called Katia Cuomolost his life in the night between last Wednesday and Thursday.

No one expected one such sudden lossher disappearance has left her family members, inhabitants and all those who knew her in shock.

Katia Cuomo was ahighly respected lawyer. Rescuers, immediately after the illness, tried to revive her for some time. Unfortunately, all their attempts were in vain. They could not help but ascertain the death of the 46-year-old.

Numerous messages for the disappearance of Katia Cuomo

There are numerous i messages that appeared on social media after the news. Friends and acquaintances who wanted to remember her for the last time. Katia has been described as a person kind, always available and smiling.

Before being a lawyer and practicing your profession you were a friend with a big heart, always available, always with a smile, you made any situation light to face. You left so suddenly, you will leave an immense void, bye my sweet Katia, have a good trip.

Katia was very well known in the area as well for being the daughter of the former head teacher.

Even fellow lawyers wanted to pay homage to her with moving messages on social media. She was good at her job and for them she became a landmark.

The funeral will be celebrated today, in the church of San Sebastiano in Alvignano.

