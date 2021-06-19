Katia Ricciarelli and Pippo Baudo they formed one of the best known and most loved couples in the show. Unfortunately for the fans a few years ago the two separated while remaining on excellent terms. If Pippo Baudo in recent years is seen less and less on TV, Katia Ricciarelli could even be one of the protagonists of the next edition of Big Brother Vip departing in September.

The first rumors speak of a contract already almost signed for Ricciarelli. At the moment of course we only know the names of the opinion leaders who will be Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli, wife of Paolo Bonolis. When Roberto Alessi, journalist and editor of Novella 2000 knew that she would no longer be there, in the role of columnist Antonella Elia and in its place there would be Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli he said that evidently “education is back in fashion”.

As for the cast of the participants they said to Katia Ricciarelli than in an interview with the weekly New has neither confirmed nor denied.

“I don’t say yes or no. But I have learned that in life the saying always applies: ‘Never say never’. “There are so many names in circulation and you never know which ones are true and which are not …” – said the opera singer.

Katia Ricciarelli during the same interview he also wanted to talk about his love for Pippo Baudo.

“You cannot share 18 years of marriage and, after separation, stop looking at each other” – he confessed. Ricciarelli said she recently reviewed it and “I could not help hugging him with infinite tenderness”.

As for the emergency, covid revealed that it was finally able to get the vaccine after a long wait. She has always said she was very scared of covid and getting the vaccine was a great relief for her. We will see if in September we will see her in the house of Big Brother Vip as they say.