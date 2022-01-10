Katia Ricciarelli is in the house of the Big Brother Vip. His character often collides with that of other younger competitors with different needs from his. Particularly with Lulu he has been a push and pull for months. Between constant bickering, the two do nothing but say heavy words to each other, at times offensive. There is no way to find a compromise. Several times offenses have flown that have caused fear even a disqualification, but the GF has always decided to forgive the slip.

During her experience in the house there were many surprises for her and many topics addressed from her past especially with Pippo Baudo. The marriage with Baudo lasted 18 years, it was overwhelming and appreciated by all. Then suddenly the two decided to break up. Many have wondered why in 18 years of marriage they have not had children?

Over the years she herself has found the courage to reveal sad news. Actually when the two were just engaged Katia became pregnant but Pippo asked her to have an abortion.

Katia Ricciarelli had an abortion years ago

“Evidently he thought it was too early, we were just engaged, secretly, but that’s okay. Then I was obviously punished, and that’s right. It is something that I do not blame either of us, this is also part of destiny “ – he said in an interview released Beasts, the program of Francesca Fagnani.

Several times Katia has admitted that she misses a child but does not blame anyone on the fact that it did not happen. “If he didn’t come, it had to be like this, so this fury that sometimes is not good because then relationships get ruined” – her words.